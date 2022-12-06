State Rep. Martinez coming to Kingman Republican club

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host the new majority Republican whip of the Arizona House of Representative Rep. Teresa Martinez of Legislative District 11 at its next meeting.

According to event organizers, the meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 at 11:45 a.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge at 4536 Patsy Drive in the City of Kingman.



Martinez has also worked part-time for the AZGOP and for U.S. Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City) for a number of years.

She'll be talking about the election as well as the upcoming legislative session.

The event is open to the public and no reservations are required.

There is a $3 fee to attend.

Dunkin' Donuts will be available for $1 each as well as pizza for $2 a slice.

Guests are welcome as are well-behaved children.

To prepare for 2024, the club is planning a expansion of our club, including a formal newsletter and an expanded board.

