807 locals contract COVID

KINGMAN – After months in the low-transmission category, COVID-19 cases are rising again in Mohave County.

In the monthly coronavirus update issued Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 dashboard has moved Mohave County into the medium transmission range.

There were 807 new confirmed COVID cases, as well eight additional deaths, in the reporting period that spanned from Wednesday, Nov. 2 at noon to Wednesday, Dec. 7 at noon.

The reported cases have generally increased week over week in November, the county health department wrote in a news release. The case fatality rate in the past 12 weeks has 1.04%, meaning about one in every thousand residents who contract the virus perish from the disease.

Health officials also report a growing number of flu and RSV cases, which can also prove fatal to the young and the elderly.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services there have been 65,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Mohave County residents since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The virus is blamed for the deaths of 1,585 local residents.

Statewide nearly 2.3 million cases have been reported along with 31,822 deaths. AZDHS reported that 15,983 Arizonans contracted the virus in the week ending on Wednesday, Dec. 7. An additional 71 deaths were also reported.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center the virus has infected to 100 million Americans and caused nearly 1.1 million deaths.

According to the AZDHS, slightly more that 100,000 Mohave County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 46.2% of residents have been vaccinated.

While 72.2% of residents age 65 and older are vaccinated, only 12% of county residents age 20 or under have received shots.

That rate compares unfavorably to state averages. AZDHS reports that 75.1% of eligible persons are vaccinated.

County health officials suggested the following ways to fend off the virus in a news release. They include:

– get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to help prevent severe illness.

– wear a mask in areas of substantial or high transmission.

– stay 6 feet away from others.

– avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

– wash your hands frequently.

– clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.

– cover coughs and sneezes.

– test to prevent the spread to others.

– monitor your health daily.

– be alert for symptoms.