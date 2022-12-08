Cookie Crawl: Kingman crawlers to satisfy sweet tooth

Kingman – With visions of sugar plums cookies dancing in their heads crawlers will descend upon downtown businesses in Kingman to strike the mother lode of cookie treats again this holiday on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Cowboy Christmas Cookie Crawl will be the fifth event since its launch in 2018. “It’s designed to encourage people to come to downtown and enjoy the local retailers and shop with their families,” said Becky Fawson, executive director of the Kingman Chamber of Commerce.

The cookie tin pick-up is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all participating businesses, while the Cookie Crawl at the businesses takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are 42 boosters among the local downtown businesses who signed up for the 2022 Crawl, and each will help participants fill their tins with holiday treats. They have prepared enough to fill 150 tins full of tempting cookies and hope to attract an equal number of crawlers and they are going fast, Fawson said.

“We sell cookie tins for $25 and those funds pay for advertising and the event itself,” she said. “But the crawlers must visit at least 24 businesses in order to reach the minimum goal to enter the raffle.”

An array of items were donated by local businesses for the raffle drawing taking place at 4:30 p.m. in front of the chamber’s headquarters at 309 E. Beale St. A display of some of the raffle items will appear at the chamber headquarters this week. Crawlers will be provided a map of businesses supporting the event along with a passport to be stamped to cast their votes for the decorating contest among the shops putting on yuletide ornaments.

Shops competing for the best-decorated storefront were supported by donations of $250 each from the Chamber of Commerce, the City of Kingman, and the Kingman Main Street organization. The best of the rest wins $500 for first prize. Second place takes home $250.





“A lot of these businesses are working to promote downtown shopping,” Jacobs said. “Remember, support your local business because they support you throughout the year.”