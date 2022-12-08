Northern Arizona University gifts full tuition to Arizona tribal members

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona University will begin offering full tuition to first-time undergraduate students who are members of 22 of Arizona’s Native American tribes, including the Hualapai Tribe.

Starting in the fall of 2023, the Access2Excellence program will expand to Indigenous students regardless of income. Access2Excellence will also become available for undergraduate students with a family income of $65,000 or less.

According to NAU data, around 5% of the student body is Native American. The program will apply to new students, transfer students and those who live in a different state but are a member of an Arizona tribe.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Anika Olsen said the college has a long-standing commitment to Indigenous peoples and the program is the first step in their efforts to Arizona’s Indigenous peoples looking to further continue their education.

“We conducted the requisite consultation process with our Native American stakeholders, evaluated the legal issues that would need to be addressed in the design of the financial aid program, and modeled the financial impacts to the institution,” Olsen said.



Principal of Music Mountain Junior and Senior High School in Peach Springs Pat Wolfe said graduates will benefit from the program offered at NAU. Students have already taken field trips to the campus in Flagstaff to learn more about the school. They also have the opportunity to participate in the Gear Up program, which introduces students to colleges and career possibilities.

“Music Mountain Jr./Sr. High is excited to be working with NAU as well as the Hualapai Education Department in a variety of capacities to create college paths for the students we serve,” Wolfe said.



The Access2Excellence will apply to all NAU campuses in the fall, and will cover tuition for all undergraduate Arizona residents who have an income of up to $65,000. Since the announcement of the program, the college has worked to extend the resource to Arizona tribal members to ensure tuition coverage is not dependent on a family income level.

With financial aid, full-time undergraduate students pay $2,600 in tuition on average. Olsen said there’s been “tremendous” support from Tribal Nations around the state.

“This new opportunity will change the Tribal Nations throughout Arizona, including the Hualapai Tribe, by allowing students to pursue their dreams and support not only their lives but also the lives of their families and communities,” Olsen said. “When you educate one person, you educate a community and those benefits reverberate over and over.”

For more information visit nau.edu/a2e.