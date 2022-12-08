OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Dec. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Ohio fugitive captured in Kingman

Anthony J. Shetley (MCSO photo)

Anthony J. Shetley (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: December 8, 2022 5:26 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, December 8, 2022 5:30 PM

KINGMAN – Anthony J. Shetley, 38, was arrested by Kingman police officers at about 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 on felony warrants out of Clermont County, Ohio, according to a Kingman Police Department news release issued Wednesday, Dec. 7.

He faces charges in Ohio on criminal offenses including Aggravated Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Weapons Offenses and Drugs.

Shetley had called 911 to report a medical emergency he was having, but could not provide his location. An ambulance arrived and attempted to locate the man, and officers responded to the area of Louise Avenue and Running Iron St. to assist in the search.

Officers arrived and found that the ambulance had located Shetley.

During this time, it was learned that Shetley had warrants for his arrest out of Ohio. He was medically cleared and booked into the Mohave County jail on a fugitive from justice hold awaiting extradition.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State