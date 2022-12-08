OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Dec. 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Rants and Raves | Dec. 9, 2022

Originally Published: December 8, 2022 4 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Response to Kaite Hobbs rant – Governor-elect Katie Hobbs hasn’t even been sworn in yet and you’re saying she’ll be one of the worst? Republicans, give it a rest. One thing you got right is Kari Lake lost, as did other Republicans she’s suing claiming fraud.

We have seen what happens the last couple of years when Biden and the Democrats ignore the Constitution. We don’t need a past-President spouting the same BS. It is not right for Biden and his ilk to do it and it wouldn’t be right for Trump to do it. We have much better Republican candidates for 1924.

I don’t think we need someone from Oregon telling us how to enforce laws when for two-plus years they sat around and watched Portland get looted, burned and destroyed by Antifa and BLM terrorists and did nothing.

When you have socialized medicine the only way to save money is to ration care. Delay, deny, die, and dead people cost no money. When your primary provider retires and the person they assign you can’t see you for 10 months that’s about as delayed as you can get. Way to go.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State