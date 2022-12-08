OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 08
Vegas man arrested as homicide suspect

Originally Published: December 8, 2022 5:25 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, December 8, 2022 5:31 PM

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified Felipe Santaolalla, 46, of Las Vegas as a suspect in connection with a Dolan Springs homicide that occurred on Nov. 30.

According to an MCSO press release, Santaolalla was identified as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued Friday, Dec. 2. Santaolalla was located Monday, Dec. 5 by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and taken into custody.

Law enforcement identified the victim of the homicide as David Charles Farris, 44, of White Hills, Arizona. The shooting took place in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs. Santaolalla has been identified as an acquaintance of the victim, however, the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

