Sat, Dec. 10
The City of Kingman issued 20 business licenses the week ending Dec. 9

The City of Kingman issued 20 business licenses the week ending Dec. 9. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 10, 2022 5:04 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, December 10, 2022 6:15 PM

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses the week ending Dec. 9:

– Realty One Group Mountain Desert- Elite: 110 N. 4th St., Kingman; real estate office

– Adaline Investments: 1901 Johnson Ave., Kingman; delivery service

– Dunshie’s Construction LLC: 1065 Palo Verde Drive, Kingman; contractor

– Manacurve Games: 544 E. Beale St., Kingman; retail trade

– Kingman Laser LLC: 3001 Stockton Hill Road 6, Kingman; laser engraving

– ThatFarm Creations LLC: 2619 Superba Ave., Kingman; retail trade

– TG Electric: 5 Cougar Drive, Kingman; construction

– Weldys Construction: 1701 Hoover St., Kingman; construction

– Mindful Solutions Behavioral Health Svcs: 701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; counseling services

– Total A&S: 3723 N. Nevada St., Kingman; construction

– Glide Pressure Washing: 2027 Chambers Ave., Kingman; pressure wash

– Y & Amba Jewelry & Accessories: 3585 Skylark Road, Kingman; jewelry

– Top To Bottom Clean LLC: 3340 Brenda Ave., Kingman; cleaning services

– Speedy Needy Mobile Notary: 3340 Brenda Ave., Kingman; notary public services

– DEMARJO Services: 2900 Golf Drive, Kingman; handyman-home & garden

– Tristate News LLC: 417 S. Kirkland Road, SMP 1219, Golden Valley; newspaper marketing

– White Cliffs Counseling PLLC: 2845 Lillie Ave., Kingman; counseling services

– ToshMoving.co: 2438 Lillie Ave., Kingman; moving service handyman

– Kingman Guitars: 890 Crestwood Drive, Kingman; retail trade

– Kingman Drywall LLC: 4204 N. Stampede Road, Kingman; construction

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Dec. 9:

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 4128 Monte Silvano Court, Kingman; awnings; $345.26

– AAA Affordable A/C LLC: 2540 E. Coronado Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.36

– Havasu Solar: 340 El Rancho Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Streamline Solar: 3323 Roma Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2479 Weatherwood Way, Kingman; new SFR; $7,860.10

– Angle Homes Inc.: 2467 Weatherwood Way, Kingman; new SFR; $8,281.77

– Innovative Stoneworks: 4071 Diamond Joe Road, Kingman; pool; $1,177.69

– Fully Restored LLC: 3422 N. Jewel St., Kingman; remodel; $2,572.93

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending Dec. 2:

– Truelove Plumbing: 1870 W. Summer Shadow Lane, Kingman; gas line replacement to propane tank

– Truelove Plumbing: 5363 N. Canyon Trails Drive, Kingman; gas line for new water heater

– Interstate Steel Structures: 3313 N. Hope Road, Golden Valley; detached metal garage w/electric

– Interstate Steel Structures Inc: Mohave Valley; detached garage, no utilities

– Expert Electric LLC: 2735 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement like for like

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 30115 N. Stillwater Drive, Meadview; 40 gallon tankless propose water heater

– High Tech Electric LLC: 3715 N. Bosque Road, Golden Valley; 200 amp panel upgrade

– Marshall, David: 10101 E. Lan Drive, Kingman; 200 amp electrical to ext garage

– Davis, Kennth: Kingman; electrical panel upgrade up to 200 amp max

