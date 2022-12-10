OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 10
Obituary | James Richard Gastineau

Originally Published: December 10, 2022 5:46 p.m.

James Richard Gastineau

2/18/1943 – 11/6/2022

It’s been the hardest thing to lose you. You meant so much to us, but you are in our hearts and that’s where you’ll always be.

We know that heaven called you, but we wish you could have stayed. At least the memories we have of you will never fade.

We did not want to lose you but you did not go alone. A part of each of us went with you, when heaven called you home.

So just remember one thing, we are not apart. You’re with us in our broken hearts.

Rick Gastineau, Randy Gastineau, Troy Gastineau and Lori Gastineau-Orona. Morris Nolan, Boyd Nolan, Sharon Nolan and Barbara Combs.

