Sat, Dec. 10
Obituary | Julia Marie Downie

Originally Published: December 10, 2022 5:47 p.m.

Julia Marie Downie was born on Oct. 6, 1931 in Missouri and passed away on Nov. 23, 2022, at Cerbat Guest Home.

She lived in Kingman for the past 30 years, and was very involved in the town's activities. She also taught computer science at Mohave Community College, edited materials for KITPLANES magazine, flew her own plane, co-authored books on aviation with her husband Don, and was an active member of the local EAA.

After her husband's death over 20 years ago, she donated the Don Downie EAA Hanger to the Kingman Airport. She attended Desert Church of Christ and truly loved God. She studied the Bible, was baptized March 30, 2017, and went to Bible classes as often as she could. She will be sorely missed.

Julia was preceded in death by her brother, Paul, and her husband, Don. She leaves many out-of-state relatives. There will be no services. If anyone wants to remember her, please donate in her name to an animal charity of your choice, especially one for cats.

