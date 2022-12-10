Obituary | Kathleen Webb

Kathleen Webb passed away on June 8, 2022. She was a wife, mother sister and a friend. She loved family and babies.

She left behind her husband, George E. Webb Sr.; and four children, Geroge E. Webb Jr., William J. Webb Sr., Emily Rose Webb and Danielle Webb. Also, three sisters Rose Torgerson, Sue McCoy and Billy Vogal; as well aseight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was truly loved by all who knew her. The world has lost a wonderful person.