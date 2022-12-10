Obituary | Robert Eugene Huffer

On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, Robert Eugene Huffer - loving partner, brother and father - passed away at age 81.

Born to Robert and Nettie Huffer in Dallas, Texas, Bob spent the majority of his life in Arizona. As an early resident of the small community of Meadview, he built and ran Huffer’s Market and later built his family’s home in Kingman, where he worked for nearly 30 years at Kingman True Value Home Center. Here, he cultivated many friendships through his knowledge, honesty, wit, and great stories. Bob was everything to his family — a craftsman and mechanic, storyteller and “life of the party,” cook, gardener, counselor, and a devoted father — and family and friends meant everything to him.

Bob is survived by his partner of 23 years, Brenda Wisner; his brother Jeff and his wife, Kathy Huffer; his sister Becky and her husband Frank Burpo; his former spouse of 36 years, Marianne Mitchell Huffer; their children, Craig and wife Kim, Todd and wife Crystal, and Donelle and partner Blayne; his grandchildren, Brittany, Kandrea, Brooke, Ashlee, Tabitha, Tyler and Gabby; and his 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John, Bill, and Jim Huffer; and his nephew, Chris Huffer. A memorial service with viewing was held on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at noon at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home.