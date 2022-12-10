Rants and Raves | Dec. 11, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Mohave County Supervisors may sue Maricopa – Under “duress” or not, Chairmen Gould and Supervisor Angius are paid to insure Mohave County runs efficiently and to represent the entire community when making decisions, and not to force constituents on a twisted journey down their personal political rabbit holes.

How much is a frivolous lawsuit, just to make a political statement, gonna cost Mohave County taxpayers? It’s time for a whole new corps of supervisors. Democrats!

Mohave County Supervisors may sue Maricopa – Enough already! I am a Republican but seriously thinking of changing to Independent! The election is over! Stop wasting our money on frivolous lawsuits and do your job!