Sat, Dec. 10
Snow showers possible in Kingman Sunday and Monday

There’s a chance of snow in the Kingman area Sunday night and Monday morning. This file photo shows remnants from a storm in Kingman in 2019. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 10, 2022 6:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – Put your winter coats on and hang onto your hats. A winter storm is forecast for Kingman.

There’s a chance of snow and high winds overnight Sunday, Dec. 11 and the morning of Monday, Dec. 12.

According to predictions by the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, there is a 50% chance of showers after 11 a.m. on Sunday, as well as a possibility of patch blowing dust afternoon. It will be windy with a south-southeast winds of 18-23 mph with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Overnight the chance of precipitation increases to 80% with a low of 31 degrees in the forecast, but little accumulation of snow is anticipated.

On Monday there will be a 20% chance of snow showers before noon, then a 20% chance of rain showers between noon and 4 p.m.

There is only a slight chance of rain showers overnight on Monday.

High temperatures during the forecast period will range from 57 during the day on Sunday to 44 degrees daily on Monday through Wednesdays. Overnight lows will drop as low as 25 degrees on Tuesday night.

Kingman has not received measurable snowfall in about a year.

