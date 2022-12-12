Bullhead City man identified as deceased person discovered in August

BULLHEAD CITY - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified Steven Edward Goggil, 53, of Bullhead City, as a deceased subject located in the desert August.

According to an MCSO press release, law enforcement is continuing their investigation into a deceased subject located in a desert area near Katherine Heights outside of Bullhead City on Aug. 27. On Monday, Dec. 12, detectives were contacted by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office advising that the subject had been positively identified as Goggil.

Goggil had been reported missing to the Bullhead City Police Department on June 26. On Nov.16, deputies were called to a desert area in close proximity to where the deceased was found and located Goggil’s vehicle.

The vehicle’s tires were buried in the sand and it appeared it had been involved in an accident. This investigation is ongoing.