Tue, Dec. 13
Area Corvette Club embraces Angel Tree

Club Members pictured are from left, back row Lisa Clark, Bob Rich, Joanie Barber, James Clark,Gary Downing, Joyce Downing, Barbara RIch, Don & Karen Kern, Laurie Glass, Frank Musumeci, Larry Jenkins, Steve Valentine, TIm Reese, Cliff Scrivner, Dave Dorman, Kathi and John Chilcote; middle row Jo-Ann Leeming, Carol Dwyer, Debbie Dorman, Trish Scrivner, Irma Karam, Regina Musumeci, Sue Hinrichsen, Lorrie Winget, Debbie Jenkins; and front tow, Heather Brassil from Americorps Seniors and her son Joshua. (Courtesy photo)

Club Members pictured are from left, back row Lisa Clark, Bob Rich, Joanie Barber, James Clark,Gary Downing, Joyce Downing, Barbara RIch, Don & Karen Kern, Laurie Glass, Frank Musumeci, Larry Jenkins, Steve Valentine, TIm Reese, Cliff Scrivner, Dave Dorman, Kathi and John Chilcote; middle row Jo-Ann Leeming, Carol Dwyer, Debbie Dorman, Trish Scrivner, Irma Karam, Regina Musumeci, Sue Hinrichsen, Lorrie Winget, Debbie Jenkins; and front tow, Heather Brassil from Americorps Seniors and her son Joshua. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 13, 2022 5:26 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, December 13, 2022 6:02 PM

KINGMAN – Christmas is a time for giving, and the Colorado River Corvette Club is doing its part.

The club participated in the Senior Angel Tree Program, which has been renamed “Forgotten” Senior Angel Tree Program” to honor the elderly.

Corvette Club members in Bullhead City, Laughlin, Kingman and Lake Havasu City participated, purchasing gifts to be distributed to “seniors or elderly” persons in each community who have no family and may be forced to spend the Christmas holiday alone.

Much like the traditional “Angel Tree Program,” where an “angel tag” is filled out with details about a child (age, gender, favorite color, etc.) and what they would like for Christmas, “angel tags” were completed for senio citizens.

Members of the club took a “tag” and went shopping.

Kingman members donated gifts and presented them to Heather Brassil, coordinator for Americore Seniors in Kingman, at the club’s annual Christmas Social held at the Cracker Barrel restaurant on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.

