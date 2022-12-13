OFFERS
CERT training available

The Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management will offer training sessions in February for individuals interested in becoming volunteers under the Community Emergency Response Team program.

Originally Published: December 13, 2022 5:09 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management will offer training sessions in February for individuals interested in becoming volunteers under the Community Emergency Response Team program.

CERT is a national community preparedness program operated under the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Citizen Corps Council. The CERT program is a training program for community members interested in helping to support preparedness activities and community welfare and in participating in recovery efforts following a local disaster.

According to a news release from Mohave County, CERT participants receive training in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety and suppression, light search and rescue, first aid, disaster psychology, team organization and disaster preparedness.

Instructors are skilled and experienced members of the first responder and emergency management community.

After Hurricane Nora in 1996, Mohave County created its CERT Program to enhance emergency preparedness and increase community education, awareness and outreach.

Over the years, many communities have developed and implemented CERT as an effective means of assisting their local fire departments.

According to the news release, CERT volunteers receive an initial 20 hours of training in basic disaster and emergency response skills before becoming county emergency workers in Emergency Management or disaster first responders supporting local fire service agencies.

Classes will be on Feb. 3, Feb. 4, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11. Classes on Friday, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Classes on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Training will be at the Lake Havasu City Fire Department Station 2 at 2065 N. Kiowa Blvd in Lake Havasu City.

Those interested in attending this free training course can contact the Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management by e-mail at emsm@mohave.gov or call 928-753-0739.

