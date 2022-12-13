OFFERS
Guest Column | What to do if your online order never arrives

COLLEEN TRESSLER, Federal Trade Commission
Originally Published: December 13, 2022 5:02 p.m.

We’ve all been there. During the holidays you order something online and await its arrival. Then your package doesn’t come when the seller said it would. And worse, you hear nothing. Your anticipation is turning to anger and frustration. Now what?

If you didn’t get your stuff contact the seller. Most businesses will work to resolve the problem and keep you as a customer. If that doesn’t work and the charge shows up on your credit card statement, dispute it. If you paid by debit card, contact your debit card company (often your bank or credit union) and ask if they can help.

Sometimes you can head problems off by doing research before buying online.

Check out the company or product. Search online for the name plus words like “review,” “complaint,” or “scam.” See what other people say. And read the seller's description of the product. If they offer name-brand goods at steeply discounted prices they might be fakes.

Pay by credit card. You’ll get protections under federal law, so you don’t have to pay for things you ordered but didn’t get.

Timing is important as the holidays approach. Online sellers have to ship when they or their ads say they will. The law says so. If they don’t, they have to tell you and give you a chance to cancel and get a full refund. If they don’t give a shipping date, they have 30 days to ship from the date of your order.

If you suspect a scam, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

(Collen Tressler is with the Federal Trade Commission’s Division on Consumer and Business Education.)

