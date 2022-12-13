Mohave County Supervisors cancel meeting to discuss potential litigation against Maricopa County

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors canceled their special meeting to discuss possible litigation against Maricopa County and the Secretary of State for issues related to the Nov. 8 General election.

According to the agenda, the item was brought forward by Chairman Ron Gould of District 5 to receive legal advice for potential litigation. The meeting had been scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15.

Gould told The Miner that the attorney did not have the lawsuit put together in time for the Thursday meeting. It is unclear if the meeting will be rescheduled.