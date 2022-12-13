Rants and Raves | Dec. 14, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

The traffic on Stockton Hill Road in Kingman is horrendous. Why can’t they build another Safeway or another store on the other side so we don’t have all this traffic and build another on-ramp to the freeway or something?

Kari Lake is ridiculous. She stated if she won the election then it was a fair election but since she lost it wasn’t a fair election. She can’t have it both ways. What a hypocrite.

Griner: Pay still problem in WNBA – I don’t care about Brittney and my family could live just fine on $221,515 a year.