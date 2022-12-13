OFFERS
Storm causes power outages in Mohave County

A Mohave Electric Cooperative team attempts to access a downed transmission line resulting from heavy snow on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (MEC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 13, 2022 5:18 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – At 6:37 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Mohave Electric Cooperative members in the eastern service area lost power due to an extreme snowstorm. The heavy snow and wind broke a crossarm on MEC’s 69KV sub-transmission line to the Nelson Substation. This outage affected 483 members in the Peach Springs, Grand Canyon Caverns, Supai and Pica areas.

“Mother nature has not been kind to us this year, but rest assured we will continue to make improvements to strengthen our facility and infrastructure,” said Jerry Hardy, MEC manager of engineering and operations. “Our crews work around the clock to ensure power is restored to our members as quickly and safely as possible, even during snowstorms such as this.”

Line crews performed switching to restore power to 378 members in Peach Springs at 9:11 p.m. Switching is rerouting power, when available, to restore electricity to members as soon as possible. Working with Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, the additional 105 remaining MEC members were restored at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 12. The extended time to complete repairs was due to lack of access during harsh snow conditions.

