Kingman food bank numbers grow, food limits established

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Food Bank is busy this holiday season serving an influx of new customers.

With Christmas a handful of days away, KAFB Director Ryan Garcia, said the 2930 Butler Ave., location is preparing 300 holiday meals compared to around 100 last year. Over the last few months, staff and volunteers are seeing around 30 new clients each week, some in need of food for their entire family.

“New people, new clients,” Garcia said about those coming to the food bank.

Last year, 50 visitors a day was a large number. However, recently, Garcia said staff is seeing 90 to 100 people a day.

“We had 101 the other day, but we’ve only done that once. That’s the first time we’ve ever done that since the two years I’ve been here,” Garcia said.

While inflation is dropping, that doesn’t mean locals can meet the price demands for food. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the inflation rate for November 2022 was 7.1%. The food bank serves many workings families who are struggling to put food on the table.

Produce donations continue to be consistent and appreciated. Certain types of food, such as meat and pasta, have been a challenge for the food bank to track down.



“We’re trying to find a vendor that's cheap enough, but everyone is so expensive because everything is so expensive,” Garcia said.

With an influx in large families, it’s also been hard to keep items like cereal, jam and chips on the shelves. Garcia said they’ve had to limit how much food people take so there’s enough to go around. Previously, the food bank allowed clients to take what they need, but the demand in 2022 has put staff is in a tight spot.

“We’re not giving large amounts of meat,” he said. “It’s like fish nuggets … . It’s been fish nuggets for three weeks.”

Holiday boxes will be distributed Dec. 19 and registration is closed. Garcia said they’re currently short on hams, potatoes and gravy. The food bank is also short on volunteers and welcomes anyone who can lend a helping hand.

“We can use a little bit of help,” Garcia said.

For more information on how and what to donate visit kingmanareafoodbank.org or call 928-757-4165.