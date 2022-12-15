Freeze watch in effect overnight for Kingman area on Friday

KINGMAN – A hard freeze watch has been issued by the National Weather Service Las Vegas Office for the Kingman area Friday evening.

Beginning on the evening of Friday, Dec. 16 to the morning of Saturday, Dec. 17, temperatures are estimated to hit the lower 20s. The high for Friday is 47 degrees with a low of 21 degrees. Saturday’s high is forecast to be 49 degrees with a low of 28 degrees.

The weekend will bring mostly sunny skies with winds reaching up to 25 mph on Friday. Due to cold temperatures, residents are encouraged to protect pipes, plants, pets and people.