Holiday crafts scheduled at library
Originally Published: December 15, 2022 6:05 p.m.
KINGMAN – It’s Holiday Craft Time at the Mohave County Public Library – Kingman Branch.
A craft session in which participants can make holiday spoons is slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The event is free, and designed for ages 18 and up. All supplies are provided while they last, the library wrote in a news release.
The library is located at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: