Holiday crafts scheduled at library

KINGMAN – It’s Holiday Craft Time at the Mohave County Public Library – Kingman Branch.

A craft session in which participants can make holiday spoons is slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The event is free, and designed for ages 18 and up. All supplies are provided while they last, the library wrote in a news release.

The library is located at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman.