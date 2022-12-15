Kingman approves housing agreement with ADOH

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman signed an agreement with the Arizona Department of Housing to ensure the quality and safety of mobile, manufactured and factory-built homes.

At council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Community Development Manager Sean Osterman noted in the council staff report that along with up-keeping a secure environment the deal aims to eliminate duplication between ADOH and Community Development, who will co-manage manufacturing-and installation-quality levels.

According to staff reports in the meeting agenda, structures must abide by Arizona Revised Statute 41-4002. And it will be up to Community Development to enforce installation standards that A.R.S. 41-004 as well as Arizona Administrative Code requirements R4-34-102, -204, -606 and -801.

The term of the agreement is five years from the signing of Dec. 6, 2022, according to the agenda. Also, Community Development cannot approve any installation without affixing a State Insignia of Approval as required by AAC.

Community Development must also complete electronic reporting to ADOH via an online portal. A copy of each permit issued for mobile, manufactured and factory-built structures shall be submitted within the portal, according to the staff report.

Inspection activity should be submitted once a week, and should be reported to ADOH daily. All fees collected by Community Development will be kept by the agency as compensation for the services performed by Community Development.

Either ADOH or Community Development will be able to terminate the agreement giving the other party 30 days written notice prior to the date of termination. But ADOH may terminate the deal immediately and without notice if ADOH discovers installation standards are not being sustained, or if local fees are not consistent with inspection fees set by the Board of Manufacturing Housing.

In addition, staff doing inspections must have at least one-year’s experience as a building code inspector or a manufactured housing installation inspector. Should that occur, ADOH is required to cover inspections of structures not required under this agreement then ADOH will be responsible for the inspections and enforcement.



And should there arise a conflict of interest, the staff report in the agenda noted that both parties must accept the agreement, which may be subject to cancelation by the Governor of Arizona. Likewise both parties agree if there is need of arbitration or administrative hearing concerning this agreement it shall take place in Maricopa County.

Meanwhile, if funds are not allocated and available for the continuance of this agreement, it may be terminated by any party at the end of the period of which funds are still available. Also each party and respective subcontractors must comply with E-verify requirements under A.R.S. 23-214(A). And each party has the right to examine the papers of the other party or its subcontractors participating in this agreement and can result in termination of the agreement by the non-breaching party.