Gillette preps to be Kingman’s next state rep

KINGMAN – Surrounded by drawings done by his seven-year-old twins, Arizona State Representative-elect John Gillette (R-LD 5) prepares for his new role in January.

Gillette, 56, of Kingman, never expected to run for office, however he said he felt compelled to represent those Arizonans working hard but still struggling to make ends meet. He also kept his children’s futures in mind as he spent a year on the campaign trail. The Constitutional Republican spent over three decades in the military and lived all around the world before setting roots in Kingman with his wife Jamie and their two children.

“We're just normal, everyday people that are fed up with the system on both sides,” Gillette said.

With a background in military and law enforcement, and after working a detail for the Bush and Obama administrations, Gillette now works in real estate. Besides picking up the kids from school and answering calls from constituents, Gillette wore his work boots and jeans on ready to help a neighbor fix a dishwasher later in the day.

As a freshman, Gillette is preparing to be the vice chair of the Government Committee, a position he didn’t expect to hold this early on. He will also be on the Military Affairs Committee.

Gillette is eager to tackle what he sees as bipartisan issues, such as water. He is waiting like the rest of his community to hear if the Arizona Department of Water Resources will designate the Hualapai Groundwater Basin as an irrigation non-expansion area. While he believes water conservation needs to be addressed, he does not support something as permanent as an INA. He would prefer the designation be reviewed every few years.

Instead, Gillette wants to work on legislation to help fund recapturing water into the aquifer. He would also support legislation that wouldn’t allow foreign entities to produce crops and send them back to their home country since water is a valuable resource in the desert.

“I think that a team effort across the board is what it's going to take to fix it,” Gillette said about water issues. “It's not going to be a partisan solution; there's not going to be a one size fits all.”

If water legislation for his district does not make it to the governor’s desk, he will work to help make it a ballot measure. In fact, he believes a lot of decisions should be up to the people.

Like much of rural Arizona, Gillette wants to secure funding for infrastructure to help bring business to the area.

Gillette also wants to address the state’s election system for clean and fair elections. His suggestions include getting rid of ballot boxes and cleaning up voter rolls. He suggested a system for death records to be sent to the county recorders’ offices so the person can be removed from the list. Currently, the family has to notify the recorder’s office when a family member dies.

Gillette is a strong proponent of a smaller government. However, he became emotional when discussing the challenges some of his hard-working constituents encounter when they’re trying to make ends meet, such as homelessness. He said government should work for those people struggling to give them a hand up.

“Democrats have a different view of larger government taking care of more people. That’s not sustainable. Nor is that what the Founding Fathers intended. They intended for each of us to do what we want to do without a lot of government interference,” Gillette said.

As a father, Gillette said it’s important to keep money in schools and to have the money follow the child. He wants to protect the school voucher program. He also wants to get “back to basics” in education and avoid “wokeness” in classrooms.

“We have to get back to equal treatment,” Gillette said.

Gillette never expected to spend his years before retirement as a politician, and doesn’t see himself as a politician. Instead, he sees himself as a regular man fed up with the system.

The 56th Legislative Session begins on Jan. 9.

“I have a lot of ambition,” Gillette said.