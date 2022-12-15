Obituary | Bryan Albert Jensen

Bryan Albert Jensen passed away on Nov. 29, 2022.

Bryan leaves behind his wife Shawna Jensen, and three children, Vere (Michelle), Bryan (Becky) and Tanna (Bobby); as well as seven grandchildren Kyleigh, McKenna, Dayis, Robert, Korbin, Kallan and Bella.

He is also survived by Bruce Jensen (Donna), Robert Jensen, John Lowman (Kathy), Cindy Lowman (Bobby) and Paula Napier (Michael).

He was preceded in death by his father, J. Mahlon Jensen; his stepfather, Freddie Lee Lowman; and his mother, Dolores Bernice Mott, as well as siblings Dorothy Lee Lowman, James J. Jensen and Audree Lowman Johnson.

Bryan was a residential and commercial painter. He was the best painter you’ll ever know. He’s probably painting in heaven.

Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Church at 3180 Rutherford Drive in Kingman, Arizona.