OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Bryan Albert Jensen

Bryan Albert Jensen

Bryan Albert Jensen

Originally Published: December 15, 2022 6:14 p.m.

Bryan Albert Jensen passed away on Nov. 29, 2022.

Bryan leaves behind his wife Shawna Jensen, and three children, Vere (Michelle), Bryan (Becky) and Tanna (Bobby); as well as seven grandchildren Kyleigh, McKenna, Dayis, Robert, Korbin, Kallan and Bella.

He is also survived by Bruce Jensen (Donna), Robert Jensen, John Lowman (Kathy), Cindy Lowman (Bobby) and Paula Napier (Michael).

He was preceded in death by his father, J. Mahlon Jensen; his stepfather, Freddie Lee Lowman; and his mother, Dolores Bernice Mott, as well as siblings Dorothy Lee Lowman, James J. Jensen and Audree Lowman Johnson.

Bryan was a residential and commercial painter. He was the best painter you’ll ever know. He’s probably painting in heaven.

Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Church at 3180 Rutherford Drive in Kingman, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State