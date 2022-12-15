OFFERS
Fri, Dec. 16
Obituary | Earl Neil Rappleye

Originally Published: December 15, 2022 6:15 p.m.

Earl Neil Rappleye passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Born on Sept. 3, 1950 in Pomona, California, Earl was a native of Southern California where he raised his family.

In the late 1960s, Earl began his career in high-tech where he worked until he retired in 2002. During the internet boom of the 1990s, his company moved to Silicon Valley and brought he and his wife Carol to San Jose, where they stayed until moving to Kingman in 2000.

Earl had a lifelong love for the desert, and felt at home in Kingman, where he enjoyed hiking in the hills with his beloved dog, Tia.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol Rappleye; his daughter Jeanette, his stepson John, his stepdaughter Shelley, his son Travis, his son Shaun, and his son Garett.

No service is planned per Earl’s wishes.

