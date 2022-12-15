Rants and Raves | Dec. 16, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

I want to thank the gas stations in Kingman for ripping people off. Diesel fuel in Kingman is $4.85 and in Bullhead City I got it for $3.94. Saved enough to buy lunch at In-and-Out Burger.

Why does the Kingman Daily Miner require you to be a subscriber to read articles such as the Preston family’s Christmas lights. This should be made readily available to the community. Bah, humbug to the Miner.

It seems to me that releasing Brittney Griner means that Biden should release anybody that has been arrested for drug possession. They should have let her do her time. She broke the law!

On Monday, Dec. 12 at approximately 6:30 a.m. I locked my keys and phone in my running truck at the post office in Kingman off Stockton Hill Road. I have never done this before! I ran over to the people in their cars pulling in to drop off their mail hoping someone would help me. Several drivers ignored me and I couldn’t blame them but this wonderful woman helped me. She drove over to my truck and dialed my husband’s number so I could contact him to come with the spare key. I did not get her name but I will always remember her kindness!