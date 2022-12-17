OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

The City of Kingman issued 11 business licenses in the week ending Dec. 16

The City of Kingman issued 11 business licenses in the week ending Dec. 16. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 11 business licenses in the week ending Dec. 16. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 17, 2022 7:04 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the week ending Dec. 16:

– Little Caesar Enterprises: 3117 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; restaurant- fast food

– The Lady Garden LLC: 2635 Kingman Ave., C, Kingman; beauty shop

– Rejuvenation Station: 1057 Gates Ave., Kingman; health care

– Mr. Sunshine Solar, LLC: 4215 S. 37th St., Phoenix; solar installations

– Ever Electric LLC:2000 S. Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; contractor

– Vector Energy LLC dba Fusion Power Co: 6150 W. Chandler Blvd #17, Kingman; solar installations

– Dazzle Additions: 3305 W. Williams Drive, Kingman; jewelry

– Wild West Concrete: 5373 US Highway 68, Suite D185, Golden Valley; construction

– Buildout Pros LLC: 5050 Newport Drive, Unit 5, Illinois; construction

– Arizona Banks Construction: 1116 N. Brandon Drive, Kingman; general contractor

– HHS Construction LLC: 2042 S. Grove Ave., Ontario; construction

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Dec. 16:

– R10D Construction: 2950 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; awnings; $6,522.62

– Roto Rooter Gigamen LLC: 3131 Western Ave., Kingman; gas; $777.11

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 2358 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; awnings; $160.46

– Icon Solar: 3346 Cypress St. N., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Solar: 2730 Mountain Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 1961 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 970 Shadow Crest Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Power Inc: 469 Sunrise Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– SW Electrical Contractors Inc: 2626 Ricca Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Seven Steel Co LLC: 1301 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; electric; $128

– Mr. Sunshine Solar: 3716 Miller St., Kingman; electric; $128

– SunUp America LLC: 440 Greenway Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Walker Service Electric, Inc: 518 Topeka St., Kingman; electric; $137.36

– McDanels Home Reno: 2102 Gates Ave., Kingman; electric; $104.20

– One World Energy: 1941 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Ambient Edge: 922 Crestwood Lane, Kingman; gas; $828.88

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Dec.9:

– Blue Marlin Electric: 3785 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; electrical panel replacement 100 amp

– Nunez, Nicholas: 741 S. Elgin Road, Golden Valley; new gas line

– Franklin, Victoria: Golden Valley; propane tank & line replacement

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3052 Williams Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– AZ Electric & Construction LLC: Golden Valley; 200 amp electric to ext garage

– John Graves Propane of Arizona Inc: Kingman; propane repair & relocating

– Chambers, Joseph: Kingman; 100 amp subpanel for RV

– Southern Star Construction: Cane Beds; 200 amp electrical to existing well only

– Gigamen LLC: Kingman; gas line repair

– Burgess, Michael: Topock; 200 amp power pole replacement

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State