The City of Kingman issued 11 business licenses in the week ending Dec. 16

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses in the week ending Dec. 16:

– Little Caesar Enterprises: 3117 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; restaurant- fast food

– The Lady Garden LLC: 2635 Kingman Ave., C, Kingman; beauty shop

– Rejuvenation Station: 1057 Gates Ave., Kingman; health care

– Mr. Sunshine Solar, LLC: 4215 S. 37th St., Phoenix; solar installations

– Ever Electric LLC:2000 S. Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; contractor

– Vector Energy LLC dba Fusion Power Co: 6150 W. Chandler Blvd #17, Kingman; solar installations

– Dazzle Additions: 3305 W. Williams Drive, Kingman; jewelry

– Wild West Concrete: 5373 US Highway 68, Suite D185, Golden Valley; construction

– Buildout Pros LLC: 5050 Newport Drive, Unit 5, Illinois; construction

– Arizona Banks Construction: 1116 N. Brandon Drive, Kingman; general contractor

– HHS Construction LLC: 2042 S. Grove Ave., Ontario; construction

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits in the week ending Dec. 16:

– R10D Construction: 2950 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; awnings; $6,522.62

– Roto Rooter Gigamen LLC: 3131 Western Ave., Kingman; gas; $777.11

– AZ Sunwest Construction LLC: 2358 Iroquois Drive, Kingman; awnings; $160.46

– Icon Solar: 3346 Cypress St. N., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Solar: 2730 Mountain Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 1961 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– One World Energy: 970 Shadow Crest Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Power Inc: 469 Sunrise Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– SW Electrical Contractors Inc: 2626 Ricca Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Seven Steel Co LLC: 1301 Fairgrounds Blvd., Kingman; electric; $128

– Mr. Sunshine Solar: 3716 Miller St., Kingman; electric; $128

– SunUp America LLC: 440 Greenway Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Walker Service Electric, Inc: 518 Topeka St., Kingman; electric; $137.36

– McDanels Home Reno: 2102 Gates Ave., Kingman; electric; $104.20

– One World Energy: 1941 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Ambient Edge: 922 Crestwood Lane, Kingman; gas; $828.88

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Dec.9:

– Blue Marlin Electric: 3785 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; electrical panel replacement 100 amp

– Nunez, Nicholas: 741 S. Elgin Road, Golden Valley; new gas line

– Franklin, Victoria: Golden Valley; propane tank & line replacement

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3052 Williams Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– AZ Electric & Construction LLC: Golden Valley; 200 amp electric to ext garage

– John Graves Propane of Arizona Inc: Kingman; propane repair & relocating

– Chambers, Joseph: Kingman; 100 amp subpanel for RV

– Southern Star Construction: Cane Beds; 200 amp electrical to existing well only

– Gigamen LLC: Kingman; gas line repair

– Burgess, Michael: Topock; 200 amp power pole replacement