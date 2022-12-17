MAGNET, vehicle purchases and dross site on Kingman City Council agenda

KINGMAN — Kingman City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. to decide whether to continue an intergovernmental agreement for the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team.

The IGA is between the City of Kingman, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office. The entities currently have an agreement that focuses on joint operations and providing staff. The prosed IGA is to continue MAGNET operations for another five years.

Council will consider vehicle purchases and replacements for 2023. According to the agenda, 28 vehicles are proposed to either be replaced or added to the city’s fleet for the police, public works, airport and parks and recreation departments. The fiscal impact is $2.7 million and will be financed through Enterprise Fleet Management or Zions Bancorporation.

Council is also scheduled to go into executive session to discuss dross site litigation. The dross site is a result of aircraft smelted after World War II that resulted in ground contamination at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

While the public cannot be present during an executive session, council will report if a motion is made during the session to the public.

A panhandling program report and a state water infrastructure funding report will be presented at the meeting.