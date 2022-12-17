OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 17
Obituary | Shirley Hunter

Originally Published: December 17, 2022 6:58 p.m.

Shirley Hunter was born Nov. 10, 1934 and died Dec. 5, 2022. Ms. Hunter, 88, of sunny Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Shirley was born Nov. 10, 1934 to Frank and Ercie (nee Bennett) Phillips in Garfield Heights, Ohio. Shirley worked for many years as a secretary at George Rimes Trucking and Blair Cartage, and as a medical transcriptionist for Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Shirley was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Ercie Phillips; and brothers Warren (Neil) Phillips, Raymond Phillips and Howard Phillips.

Shirley is survived by her beloved Herbert Clipston; baby sister Virginia (Fred) Buck, daughters Kathleen Nicholls, Patricia (Larry) Hrusa, Laura Nicholls, Vicki (Dennis) Helsley and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great grandchildren

In lieu of flowers, please con- sider a donation in Shirley’s name to Arizona Life Hospice in Fort Mohave, Arizona, who assisted Herb and Vicki in allowing her to die with dignity in the only home she has known for the past many, many years.

At Shirley’s request, there will be no services.

