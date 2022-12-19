More funding authorized for Mohave County historic courthouse project, historic jail decision remains pending

KINGMAN - History is being preserved in Mohave County, with the addition of $197,885 for the continued funding to the architectural design of the county’s new superior courthouse, and remodel the existing historic courthouse in Kingman.

But even as that decision was made at a November meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the board chose to postpone a possible decision to lease the county’s historic jailhouse to the Mohave County Historic Society.

Mohave County’s historic jail, constructed in 1909, has long remained in a state of disrepair. The location remains in the National Register of Historic Places, but has remained unused since 1968. The Mohave County Historic Society now hopes to lease the facility for educational purposes, but such will require costly renovations to make the historic jail once more fit for human occupation. Discussion of that potential lease was scheduled to take place at a supervisors meeting in November, but that discussion was continued to the board’s Jan. 17 meeting under the advice of county staff.

According to statements in 2019 by Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski, the facility would have required an $18,000 expense by the county to restore the jail’s roof, as well as an additional $10,000 for ADA-compliant improvements. At that time, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors chose to renew no new renovations to the former jail without an intended purpose.

Now, the Mohave County Historic Society hopes to give the building a new purpose, under a proposed $10 annual lease, for the next 15 years. Under the proposed lease, the organization would take responsibility for the jail’s restoration, with county officials seeking grant funding to abate environmental contamination of the facility.

When those renovations are completed, the facility would be used for guided tours and educational purposes, according to the proposal.

Although discussion on the jail’s lease and potential restoration has been postponed, the county on Monday approved the transfer of $197,885 from unencumbered courthouse construction funds to provide for another project that has remained ongoing since 2016.

That project, which will see architectural design and eventual completion of the county’s new courthouse and the remodel of its historic courthouse in Kingman, will now comprise a total cost of $3 million as of this week, under a contract with Phoenix-based Dick & Fritsche Design Group.