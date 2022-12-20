City of Kingman government to close on holidays

KINGMAN – City of Kingman government offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

According to a news release there will be no residential or commercial solid waste service Friday, Dec. 23. Thursday and Friday customers should put their cans out a day early. There will also not be residential or commercial solid waste service Monday, Dec. 26. Monday and Tuesday customers should put cans out one day late.

There will be no residential or commercial solid waste service Monday, Jan. 2. Monday and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late.

Kingman Area Regional Transit will not operate Saturday, Dec. 24 Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday Jan. 2.

Regular service will resume Dec. 27. KART will also stop service Monday, Jan. 2.