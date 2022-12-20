OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 21
City of Kingman receives distinguished budget award

Tina Moline, the City of Kingman’s Financial Services Director, makes a presentation to the city council in this file photo. The City has received an award for Distinguished Budget Presentation from the Government Finance Officers Association. (Miner file photo)

Tina Moline, the City of Kingman’s Financial Services Director, makes a presentation to the city council in this file photo. The City has received an award for Distinguished Budget Presentation from the Government Finance Officers Association. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 20, 2022 4:32 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, December 20, 2022 5:11 PM

KINGMAN – The Government Finance Officers Association announced that the City of Kingman has received GFOA's Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

“I’m incredibly proud of our Finance Department for consistently receiving awards regarding our budget presentation, public access to our budget, and our transparency,” Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said.

According to a City of Kingman press release, the award represents a significant achievement by the entity, and it reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device

Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award.

There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA's website.

“Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America,” the news release said.

