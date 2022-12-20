OFFERS
Wed, Dec. 21
Kingman Republican Women to learn how to form Military Moms group

Cindy Ritter (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 20, 2022 4:52 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, December 20, 2022 5:12 PM

KINGMAN – Cindy Ritter is the keynote speaker for the next Kingman Republican Women’s monthly meeting.

The meeting is slated for Jan. 2, 2023. According to a news release from organizers, Ritter will speaking on issues facing military families.

Ritter is the president of Lake Havasu City Military Moms, the secretary of the Veterans Resource Team and the president of the 9-11 Committee.

Military Moms provides support to the mothers and families of active duty military. Military Moms also provides assistance to local veterans along with other non-profits and community members.

In addition to describing the good works and military community activities provide by Military Moms, Ritter will provide suggestions to KRW on how to create a local Kingman chapter of Military Moms.

The Kingman Republican Women meet the first Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and the meeting begins at noon. Meetings are held at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave.

Meetings are open to the public and membership is not required. There is a $3 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. Lunch will not be served but brown baggers are welcome.

