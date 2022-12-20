Mohave Community College Business Office receives award for excellence in financial reporting

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave Community College Business Office has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2021. This has been the 11th consecutive year MCC has received this award.

An impartial panel of experts for the GFOA reviewed the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2021 and determined that it met the high standards set by the organization which include full disclosure and transparency while presenting data in a format that is easy to comprehend, MCC wrote in a news release.

“I’m very proud of the business services team. Their hard work and dedication are evident every day,” said Linda Green, MCC’s chief financial officer. “Receiving this award affirms our dedication to accurate accounting records, transparency in our reporting and the financial health of MCC.”



Green said receiving the award is evidence that MCC strongly believes in supporting students and communities by following strong financial management procedures.



The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, the news release said.

The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.



The college is currently enrolling students in spring and summer semesters, which begin Jan. 17 and May 22. Tuition assistance is available. The college Call Center can be reached at 866-MOHAVECC or 866-664-2832. Anyone who is interested in becoming an MCC student is encouraged to fill out the free online application at Apply.Mohave.edu, or visit a nearby campus for assistance.