Mohave County issues 10 building permit

Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Dec. 9:

– Blue Marlin Electric: 3785 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; electrical panel replacement 100 amp

– Nunez, Nicholas: 741 S. Elgin Road, Golden Valley; new gas line

– Franklin, Victoria: Golden Valley; propane tank & line replacement

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3052 Williams Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– AZ Electric & Construction LLC: Golden Valley; 200 amp electric to ext garage

– John Graves Propane of Arizona Inc: Kingman; propane repair & relocating

– Chambers, Joseph: Kingman; 100 amp subpanel

– Southern Star Construction: Cane Beds; 200 amp electrical to existing well only

– Gigamen LLC: Kingman; gas line repair

– Burgess, Michael: Topock; 200 amp power pole replacement