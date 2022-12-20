Mohave County issues 10 building permit
Mohave County issued the following building permits in the week ending Dec. 9:
– Blue Marlin Electric: 3785 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; electrical panel replacement 100 amp
– Nunez, Nicholas: 741 S. Elgin Road, Golden Valley; new gas line
– Franklin, Victoria: Golden Valley; propane tank & line replacement
– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3052 Williams Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate
– AZ Electric & Construction LLC: Golden Valley; 200 amp electric to ext garage
– John Graves Propane of Arizona Inc: Kingman; propane repair & relocating
– Chambers, Joseph: Kingman; 100 amp subpanel
– Southern Star Construction: Cane Beds; 200 amp electrical to existing well only
– Gigamen LLC: Kingman; gas line repair
– Burgess, Michael: Topock; 200 amp power pole replacement
