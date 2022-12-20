Rants and Raves | Dec. 21, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

The modern pennies after the year 1982 are 97.5% zinc and only 2.5% copper.

Local PAC cries foul on canvass delay – I am a registered Independent who leans Republican. I wholeheartedly agree with J’aime Morgaine’s points in this article. Way to go BOS. Thanks for making Mohave County look foolish.

Christmas tower lights up the night in Kingman – Great story Kingman Miner.

Deputy dressed as Grinch gives onions to speeding motorists – Nowadays, it seems that sense of humor (other than mean–spirited cruelty) is gone in America. What a clever way to remind drivers to slow down, and even better eating the onion in front of the officer! Fabulous on all accounts.

Pair of foxes test positive for rabies in Hualapai Mountains – First off, prayers of healing for those bitten by the foxes. It would have been nice if the Miner had reported a more specific location of this incident for those of us who recreate in the mountains often.

This is to the lady angel that handed me a Starbucks gift card at Safeway when I came out from getting medicine, and said I want you to have a great Christmas. You can’t believe what that meant. I pray you have a great Christmas and a great forever. Thank you.