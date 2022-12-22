OFFERS
City of Kingman issues holiday safety message

The City of Kingman issued a safety reminder in a news release designed “to keep our community safe” during the holiday season. Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 22, 2022 5:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman issued a safety reminder in a news release designed “to keep our community safe” during the holiday season.

Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said: “It’s important for us to remember basic safety and precautions during this time of year, because often times, we get busy and distracted during this season with so many activities happening.”

Officials advised to:

– Lock all doors and windows, even if you’re leaving briefly.

– Be sure that any gifts are not visible through windows or on display for strangers to target your property for theft.

– Keep exterior lights on a timer, use a motion sensor, or keep lights on for safety to make the area around your property safer.

If you’re out shopping some basic tips are:

– Never leave your purse in a shopping cart.

– Do not leave shopping bags visible inside your vehicle (put in the trunk).

– Always park in a well-lit area and get your keys ready before you leave the store.

– Try using ATMs inside, rather than on a busy street.

– Check credit card statements regularly to avoid fraudulent charges.

If you’re traveling, you can put a hold on any USPS mail or packages from being delivered.

If packages are being delivered, people can arrange to have a neighbor pick them up, or possibly have those packages delivered to their office, the city recommended.

