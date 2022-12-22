Clothe the Kids

The Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis Club along with a host of volunteers were able to take over 120 kids shopping at the Walmart in Kingman. According to organizers, kids received $150 worth of needed clothing along with drinks and snacks provided by Walmart staff. Santa also made an appearance. The Kingman Fire Department, the Mohave County Sheriff and our local Kingman Police Officers shopped with the kids and kept them safe.