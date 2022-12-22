OFFERS
Guest Column | How to get free COVID-19 tests

GEMA DE LAS HERAS, Federal Trade Commission
Originally Published: December 22, 2022 2:32 p.m.

With the reopening of the federal government program to order no-cost COVID-19 tests, there are more options to get free tests this year. But how do you know what’s legit and what’s a scam? Read on.

To steer clear of scams, know that there are four ways to get free at-home tests:

– Visit COVID.gov/tests to order four free rapid tests per residential household. Or call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489) to order. The Postal Service will start shipping them during the week of Dec. 19.

– Get free tests through your health insurance plan. Contact your provider to find an in-network pharmacy where you can get up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month. They’ll either be free on the spot or you’ll get fully reimbursed once you submit a claim to your insurance plan.

– Get free tests through Medicare. Medicare beneficiaries can receive 8 free tests a month at participating pharmacies.

– Check community testing sites, libraries, food banks, and schools in your area to see if they’re handing out rapid tests.

Remember: At COVID.gov/tests, there are no shipping costs, and no need to give a credit card number or anything but your home address. (You’ll have the option to share your email if you want updates.) And, as you take stock of what tests you have and what you might need, check to see if the expiration dates of your COVID-19 tests have been extended before you throw them out.

Learn more about the latest COVID-related scam at ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams. And, as ever, if you spot a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

(Gema de las Heras is a consumer education specialist with the Federal Trade Commission.)

