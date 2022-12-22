OFFERS
Kingman Academy of Learning students raise money, collect items for shelter pets

Kingman Academy of Learning students Trevan Jaques and Bree Latimer pose with Friends of Mohave County Animals Shelter President Lynn Kannianen, left, after raising $1,600 for the shelter. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 22, 2022 5:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – The season of giving extends to our four-legged friends at the Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Three Kingman Academy of Learning students collected over $1,600 for shelter pets and a variety of items for animals.

National Honors Society members of KAOL Trevan Jaques, Bree Latimer and Destiny Joseph collected money from locals along with blankets, food, treats and toys to keep animals warm and full during the winter months as they await adoption.

Lynn Kannianen, president of the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, said the “amazing” students went around to local businesses and reached out to city residents to help the animals stay comfortable during the winter months.

Kannianen said blankets, beds, toys and canned dog/cat food are always needed donations at the shelter. As 2022 comes to an end, the shelter continues to remain full with an influx of strays coming into their care. “Very full and sadly strays and surrenders are not slowing down,” Kannianen said.

