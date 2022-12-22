OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Dec. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | David "Dave" A. Beaver, Sr.

David "Dave" A. Beaver, Sr.

David "Dave" A. Beaver, Sr.

Originally Published: December 22, 2022 4:08 p.m.

David "Dave" A. Beaver, Sr. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

Dave was born on Wednesday, Nov. 15 , 1961 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert J. Beaver, Sr. and Leita A. Beaver. He served as a United States Marine, prior to moving to Kingman, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia A. Beaver; a sister, Leann Beaver; a brother, George Beaver; his three children, David A. Beaver Jr., Rebecca A. Cartwright and Michael V. Woods; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was a kind man and will always be in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held after the New Year.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State