Obituary | David "Dave" A. Beaver, Sr.

David "Dave" A. Beaver, Sr. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

Dave was born on Wednesday, Nov. 15 , 1961 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert J. Beaver, Sr. and Leita A. Beaver. He served as a United States Marine, prior to moving to Kingman, Arizona.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia A. Beaver; a sister, Leann Beaver; a brother, George Beaver; his three children, David A. Beaver Jr., Rebecca A. Cartwright and Michael V. Woods; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was a kind man and will always be in our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held after the New Year.