Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 23
Obituary | Eric Hunter Hans

Eric Hunter Hans

Eric Hunter Hans

Originally Published: December 22, 2022 5:27 p.m.

Eric Hunter Hans, 25, of Kingman, Arizona, entered the Kingdom of Heaven, surrounded by close family, on Nov. 1, 2022, from complications due to Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy. Eric was born in Memphis, Tennessee on Dec. 30, 1996 to Kristi (Coombs) and William Hans.

Eric was sunshine to everyone he met, he had such a huge smile, he was a blessing to anyone who ever met him. Eric was a child without sin who has become an angel.

Eric had a particular love of music of all genres. Though Eric departed far too early in life, his intellectual curiosity was boundless. Eric explored the universe via the internet. He loved camping, kayaking and going fast on the bass boat. He loved his pets very much.

Eric is survived by his mother, Kristi Scroggins, stepfather Donnie Scroggins, father William Hans, one sister, Sierra Hans; one niece, Willow Cook; grandfather Donald Hans of Milton, Pennsylvania; grandparents Kenneth and Vicki Coombs of Spirit Lake, Idaho; and grandparents Raymond and Rebecca Scroggins of Kingman, Arizona. Eric was preceded by sister Ashleigh Christian Hans Coombs, and grandmother Joan Hans.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, to honor Eric please consider donating to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), Autism Speaks, the Arizona chapter of Make-A-Wish; Living Waters Hospice, Golden Valley, Arizona; or the Anaheim Ballet.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

