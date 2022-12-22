Obituary | Lawrence Robert Mozis

Lawrence Robert Mozis

July 5, 1941 – Oct. 5, 2022

Lawrence Mozis, 81, of Kingman, peacefully departed his loving family on Oct. 5, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones near the time he passed.

Lawrence (Larry) was born on July 5, 1941, to Joseph and Eileen Mozis in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After graduating from Southwest High School in 1959, Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force. He valued his service highly and attained the rank of Air Policeman with the Strategic Air Command Elite Guard and was recognized as a USAF Expert Marksman. He would continue his service in the reserves until 1966.

After his time in the military, he met his best friend and love of his life, Sharon Carlton, and they happily wed in 1966. They moved into their first home in Crystal, Minnesota, and shortly after moved to Edina, Minnesota, where they went on to raise a wonderful family of three children together.

Larry worked for 30-plus years as a structural steel draftsman for LeJeune Steel Co. in Minneapolis where he took pride in his work that could be seen all over the Twin Cities like Gaviidae Common and the skyways throughout Minneapolis. He was also involved in the construction of many shopping malls, Walmart and Target stores built throughout the country, and most notably the Paris Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Some of his most cherished memories were taking the family boating on the St. Croix or the Mississippi River, camping, road trips to the north shore areas of Duluth and Grand Marias, or spending time with family and friends fishing at Butternut Resort in northern Minnesota. Larry was also an avid car collector and was a member of the Minnesota and National Street Rod associations and attended many car shows over the years. As the children grew older, and after tragically losing their son Robert Mozis at the young age of 23, Larry remained a rock for the family to help be there for Sharon and his children while navigating through some difficult years.

In 1997, Sharon and Larry moved to Arizona for new surroundings and to fulfill their dreams of retiring in warmer weather while exploring the great outdoors. They eventually built a home in Kingman, Arizona, where they lived for over 20 years. Larry became a regional sight coordinator of the Arizona Site Steward program where they would explore miles of trails and hidden ancient historical ruins. He and Sharon would also spend time camping and hiking with friends in their RV group.

His passion for street rods and Route 66 also led him to volunteer at the local museums in Kingman for many years. On top of his passions was his devotion to Sharon and his family near and far. He will be dearly missed.

Larry was predeceased by his father, Joseph; his mother, Eileen; his beloved wife of 55 years, Sharon; and his son, Robert Mozis. He is survived by his children, Kathy Frost (Steve) and Joel Mozis (Joni); his siblings, Judith Ahlstrom, Cindy Anderson and Joanne Steffel; and his three grandchildren, Robert Frost, Sara Boone (Frost) and Olivia Frost.

A Celebration of Life Memorial for Larry will be held in the Spring of 2023, along with a burial service where military honors will be conducted to lay him and his wife, Sharon, to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family noted cards, notes and other gifts can be sent to 1013 E. Pedro Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85042.