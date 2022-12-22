Obituary | Thomas W. Degnan

Thomas W. Degnan

Nov. 4, 1947 – Dec. 19, 2022

Tom passed away on Dec. 19, 2022 in his Golden Valley, Arizona home with his loving wife, Darla, by his side.

He was born the oldest son of Thomas J. and Harriet Degnan on Nov. 4, 1947 in Binghamton, New York. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather and veteran.

Tom enjoyed adventures with his wife, spending time with family and friends, working on his property, and making people laugh.

Anyone that knew him could probably share a funny story or joke that he had shared with them.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Darla; children Tommy, Bonnie and Brandon and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and five siblings.