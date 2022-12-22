OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, Dec. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Thomas W. Degnan

Originally Published: December 22, 2022 4:09 p.m.

Thomas W. Degnan

Nov. 4, 1947 – Dec. 19, 2022

Tom passed away on Dec. 19, 2022 in his Golden Valley, Arizona home with his loving wife, Darla, by his side.

He was born the oldest son of Thomas J. and Harriet Degnan on Nov. 4, 1947 in Binghamton, New York. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather and veteran.

Tom enjoyed adventures with his wife, spending time with family and friends, working on his property, and making people laugh.

Anyone that knew him could probably share a funny story or joke that he had shared with them.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Darla; children Tommy, Bonnie and Brandon and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and five siblings.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State