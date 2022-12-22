Rants and Raves | Dec. 23, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Raves to Real Change PAC for filing a complaint against the Mohave County Board of Supervisors for delaying the election canvass. It’s troubling that three supervisors chose to hold up approving our county’s votes just because they didn’t like the results.

Surprise! Trump caught in another lie. His tax returns were never being audited during his presidency which he continued to lie about for five years. He’s a billionaire yet paid zero taxes several years. Yep, he’s looking out for the little guy.