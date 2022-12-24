Kingman Academy boys top Lee Williams

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy Tigers beat the Lee Williams Volunteers 61-53 on Thursday, Dec 22 at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

With the win, the Tigers are now 6-2 and in first place in the 2A West division, with a 3-0 conference record and a 1-0 regional record. The Tigers only two losses this season were to the Parker Broncs.

The loss drops the Vols to 4-2 and into second place in the 4A Grand Canyon division.

Cade Benson led the Tigers with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Benson secured seven rebounds in the first half alone and the junior also hit five free throws in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory for the Tigers.

Ben Brown contributed 17 points with three 3-pointers for the Tigers and was singled out by Tigers coach William McDavid for his overall performance in the win.

“Ben Brown played great on both ends of the floor. He has friends who play for Lee Williams, and he took it as a personal message to go win this game.”

Jonathan Leon led the Vols with 17 points.

The game featured numerous lead changes, with both team holding the lead briefly in each quarter before the Tigers took control of the game down the stretch with strong defense and timely shooting.

The Vols opened the game strong, amassing an early 8-1 lead before the Tigers stormed back to take a 17-14 first quarter lead.

The Vols responded with a strong second quarter to retake the lead at halftime 30-25.

The Tigers took a two-point lead at the end of the third quarter, before wrestling control of the game in the fourth quarter, holding the Vols to only nine points in the quarter.

For the second game in a row, Jacob Parrott had a strong defensive showing with multiple steals. Parrott was coming off a four-steal performance the previous game and is now averaging 3.8 steals per game. Parrott also had three 3-pointers for the Tigers.

Coach McDavid said the in-town rivalries are always exciting games with raucous crowd support.

“Anytime we play an in-town team, the crowd is amazing, and our boys get really hyped for it and the other team gets really hyped for it,” McDavid said.

“Coach Williams has that team firing on all cylinders. We were blessed to come out with the win.”