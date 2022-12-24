Kingman Miner Dec. 25 Adoption Spotlight: Isabella
Updated as of Saturday, December 24, 2022 3:49 PM
These are Arizona's children. Isabella, who likes to go by Bella, has contagious energy, is fun to be around and loves dressing up in fancy dresses and heels. She has a great imagination and uses it to write story books and poems. Bella enjoys being outside, playing games and loves dill pickles. Get to know Isabella and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
December 2022: 40 children available for adoption in Arizona
